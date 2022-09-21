Wake Technical Community College announces new campus site in Apex

Wake Technical Community College announced plans to expand and build a new campus site in Apex to help as enrollment numbers increase.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Technical Community College announced plans to expand and build a new campus site in Apex.

The college uses leased space in the Millpond Village shopping center on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary. The new site would relocate Business and University Transfer programs, along with other existing campus operations.

It will include a new center for small business resources and a new Workforce Development Center.

That will have IT, game development labs and industrial/biopharma training space to support job growth in Apex, Cary and Holly Springs.

The expansion is happening as the college experiences its largest fall enrollment since the pandemic began with almost 22,000 students enrolling.

Construction won't happen unless and until the Wake Tech Forward Bond passes in November.