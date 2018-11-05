Wakefield schools on lockdown because of police activity in the area

EMBED </>More Videos

School officials said they are on a Code Yellow, meaning no one is allowed to enter or leave the school.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wakefield Elementary School, Wakefield Middle School, and Wakefield High School--all of which are located next to each other on Wakefield Pines Drive--were placed on lockdown Monday morning because of police activity in the area.

School officials said they are on a Code Yellow, meaning no one is allowed to enter or leave the school.

"If there is something in the community that may pose a threat to the school, such as a bank robbery or police chase in the neighborhood, a "code yellow" community lockdown will be issued," an official with Wake County Public Schools said. "All outdoor activities will stop and students will move into the building. We will lock outer doors and prohibit movement between buildings, but all other activities will continue as normal."

Officers have yet to comment on their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school lockdownraleigh newswake county schoolsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13-year-old abducted from outside family's home
NC counties under risk of damaging winds, tornado on Tuesday
Wake Co. parents protest school district reassignment plan
Watch: Dog battles venomous snake to protect family
NC boy finds pin inside mini Snickers after trick-or-treating
Man shot inside Raleigh home
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash on wedding day
Show More
Fayetteville's new minor league baseball team named the Woodpeckers
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Explosion destroys multimillion-dollar home in Pennsylvania
2 million North Carolinians take part in early voting
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
More News