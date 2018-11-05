Wakefield Elementary School, Wakefield Middle School, and Wakefield High School--all of which are located next to each other on Wakefield Pines Drive--were placed on lockdown Monday morning because of police activity in the area.School officials said they are on a Code Yellow, meaning no one is allowed to enter or leave the school."If there is something in the community that may pose a threat to the school, such as a bank robbery or police chase in the neighborhood, a "code yellow" community lockdown will be issued," an official with Wake County Public Schools said. "All outdoor activities will stop and students will move into the building. We will lock outer doors and prohibit movement between buildings, but all other activities will continue as normal."Officers have yet to comment on their investigation.