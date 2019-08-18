nurses

Nurse arrested at WakeMed charged with sex offense, kidnapping

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man employed at WakeMed as a nurse was arrested on the hospital campus Friday and charged with kidnapping and a sex offense.

WakeMed said James Christopher Webb, 59, of Louisburg, is employed as a nurse and was working at the time of his arrest.

The arrest happened at the hospital's campus at 3000 New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Webb was charged with first degree force sex offense and second degree kidnapping.

Webb was also charged with bringing a gun on educational property.

ABC11 reached out to WakeMed but it can not release more information yet about the personnel matter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighsex offensekidnappinghospitalnurses
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NURSES
Former nursing student at center of lawsuit against UNC system speaks to ABC11
Ex-nursing student claims sexual harassment at Triangle hospitals
Hospital nursing staff expecting 36 babies in 2019
'Do not hire her:' Family fumes, says caregiver stole from dying dad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crashes involving nearly 50 vehicles close I-85 in Orange County for hours
Raleigh police investigating after man killed in overnight shooting
I-440 W near New Bern Avenue reopens after police investigation
Family finds live frog in container of organic salad greens
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Police investigate after man shot in leg in Johnston County
UNC volleyball makes it a special day for Pittsboro girl with cystic fibrosis
Show More
Sheriff: Man drove stolen truck through several yards while evading deputy
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Back to School Community Day provides free shoes to hundreds of kids
'It could save someone's life:' Moms rally for gun reform
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies
More TOP STORIES News