Nurse arrested at WakeMed charged with sex offense, kidnapping

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man employed at WakeMed as a nurse was arrested on the hospital campus Friday and charged with kidnapping and a sex offense.WakeMed said James Christopher Webb, 59, of Louisburg, is employed as a nurse and was working at the time of his arrest.The arrest happened at the hospital's campus at 3000 New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.Webb was charged with first degree force sex offense and second degree kidnapping.Webb was also charged with bringing a gun on educational property.ABC11 reached out to WakeMed but it can not release more information yet about the personnel matter.