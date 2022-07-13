Pets & Animals

Wallaby seen wandering around North Carolina neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

Wallaby seen wandering around NC neighborhood

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- G'day mate! An Australian marsupial was spotted hopping through a neighborhood in North Carolina.

Video posted online shows a wallaby wandering through Gastonia.

Gaston County officials said they received a call about a possible kangaroo in the area. When animal control officers arrived they identified the animal as a wallaby, not a kangaroo.

Both species are commonly mistaken for each other by animal novices. Both are marsupials that hop on their hind legs and are native to Australia. However, wallabies are smaller and adapted to live in more forested areas than kangaroos, which tend to prefer open plains.

County officials said it is illegal to have a wallaby in the city limits. It's unclear what will happen next to the wallaby and the people who care for it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncwild animalscaught on videoanimals
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wrecks prompt calls for Raleigh to crackdown on speeders
Fort Bragg soldiers sing My Girl in viral video
Lawyer: Alex Murdaugh to face murder charges for wife, son
2-year-old boy seriously burned in Durham
1 shot in possible road rage shooting in Fayetteville
Durham hit-and-run suspect identified
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Durham County
Show More
US tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius after taking selfie
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
Mayfield excited for fresh start with Panthers
Chief Patterson, officials speak about rise in violent crime
More TOP STORIES News