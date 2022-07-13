Wallaby seen wandering around North Carolina neighborhood

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- G'day mate! An Australian marsupial was spotted hopping through a neighborhood in North Carolina.Video posted online shows a wallaby wandering through Gastonia.Gaston County officials said they received a call about a possible kangaroo in the area. When animal control officers arrived they identified the animal as a wallaby, not a kangaroo.Both species are commonly mistaken for each other by animal novices. Both are marsupials that hop on their hind legs and are native to Australia. However, wallabies are smaller and adapted to live in more forested areas than kangaroos, which tend to prefer open plains.County officials said it is illegal to have a wallaby in the city limits. It's unclear what will happen next to the wallaby and the people who care for it.