Health & Fitness

Walmart will require all employees to wear face masks starting Monday

Walmart is requiring all of its workers to wear face masks. The retailer announced the police change on Friday, but it takes effect on Monday, April 20.

The company said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the change.

The retailer said it will provide coverings to the workers once they pass health screenings and temperature checks. Workers will also be allowed to wear their own personal masks.

Walmart is not requiring customers to wear masks, but instead, it says it will encourage shoppers to wear face coverings inside the stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldwalmartcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 6,140 COVID-19 cases in NC; 164 deaths reported
Trump, coronavirus task force hold press briefing | LIVE
Rain/T'Storms Late Sunday
LIST: States that plan to begin reopening by May 1
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Show More
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Land O'Lakes removing Native American maiden from its packaging
Former Butner inmate describes life inside a COVID-19 hot zone
Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News