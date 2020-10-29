Business

Walmart removes guns and ammunition from displays at US stores

NEW YORK -- Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its U.S. stores, citing "civil unrest" in some areas.

The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The discounter said the items remain available for purchase by customers.

The move comes after several days of protests, widespread vandalism and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia before Election Day after police fatally shot Walter Wallace, a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

Walmart made a a similar move in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd that set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

Last year, Walmart stopped selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it. The company also ended the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where the discounter sold them.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswalter wallace jr shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldwalmartguns
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zeta causes over 400K power outages across NC
Carrboro to keep BLM flags at voting site after BOE requests removal
Demonstration planned in Raleigh after Philadelphia police shooting
More than 4 million North Carolinians have voted in 2020 election
LATEST: 2 charged in Orange County for violating Executive Order
Trump campaign postpones Fayetteville rally due to wind
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
Show More
How Democrats, Republicans are battling for control of state House, Senate
Trump's trade advisor promises NC manufacturing boost in 2nd term
NC Dems slam Trump's handling of pandemic ahead of Fayetteville rally
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Local biotech company bringing 878 new jobs to RTP
More TOP STORIES News