Biker dies after being attacked on Walnut Creek trail in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was attacked along a Raleigh greenway on Thursday afternoon.The assault happened just after 12 p.m. on the Walnut Creek Trail near S. Saunders Street, according to a news release from Raleigh Police Department. Officers said they found a man on the greenway with serious injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.Officers are now asking for help identifying the victim. He is described as being between 45 and 65 years old and was riding a Kona trail bike.Raleigh police did not release any information about a suspect at this time.Anyone with information on the man or the person responsible for the attack is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.