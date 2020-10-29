Demonstration planned in Raleigh Friday in solidarity with protests over shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. by Philadelphia police

42 & Lawrence was given a quote of $2,500 for a row of windows. Several spots like City Market, Skyhouse and the AT&T building are taking the plunge and boarding up.
There, crews were sawing down plywood, using nail guns and drilling boards into place.
A demonstration is planned for Downtown Raleigh tomorrow and today, we found crews boarding up windows at several spots as a precaution. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IqtbiwIUq0— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 29, 2020
Most store owners are wary about speaking out after enduring so much these last few months. There was looting and vandalism back in May during the George Floyd demonstrations.
This week, the Raleigh Police Department released more than 500 videos capturing interactions between officers and demonstrators. In one clip, you hear several loud bangs as the two are clashing.
There have been many peaceful marches since then, people have been taken to the streets pushing for social justice and police accountability.
Just over a month ago, on Sept. 26, a demonstration was held in Raleigh following a grand jury's decision not to charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
The protest began peacefully around 3 p.m. but became destructive as the night went on.
"What Raleigh experienced tonight was wrong and had very little to do with any call for justice," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at the time. "The City prepared an opportunity for those who wanted to protest peacefully, and once again, vandals (mostly white) used this as an excuse to incite violence and cause destruction of our downtown business community. Any message of support for Breonna Taylor was usurped by protestors who do not care about peace; they came here with the goal of destruction."
The demonstration planned for Friday starts at 7:30 p.m. at Lane Street Mini Park. There's no indication at the moment that it will be anything but peaceful.
Raleigh police officials say the department does not release details regarding public security operational plans or tactical strategies.
ABC11 reached out to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin's office to inquire if she considered putting a curfew in place.
The Raleigh mayor was met with heavy criticism by business owners and citizens back in May for not putting a curfew in place sooner rather than later. She responded saying the city was "unprepared."
The Mayor's Office says, at this time, there are no plans for a curfew.