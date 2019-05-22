Wanted suspect refuses to turn himself in until Facebook post gets 15,000 likes

TORRINGTON, Conn. -- No "likes," no surrender? Call it a sign of the times.

A wanted suspect in Connecticut is refusing to turn himself in unless he gets 15,000 "likes" on Facebook first.

The Torrington Police Department says they really want to get their hands on Jose Simms.

The 29-year-old is wanted on multiple warrants for failure to appear in court.

They say Simms agreed to turn himself in to Torrington police if the department can get 15,000 "likes" on their post.

Investigators are asking people to please "like" their post so they can catch Simms or, if you know where he is, to give them a call.

