If you're headed to one North Carolina beach this Labor Day, be careful of the jellyfish.Emergency responders in Pine Knoll Shores in Carteret County said they've seen a spike in jellyfish stings this weekend.Jason Baker, fire chief for the town, wrote a warning on a community Facebook page saying:"While most jellyfish encounters do not require transport to an ER, standard treatment is to treat the area with vinegar then scrape the tentacles off with a credit card or some other such device. Vinegar will NOT stop the sting it just stops the tentacle from 'firing' its stingers anymore so the tentacle can be removed without causing further pain."Chief Baker said his crew has plenty of vinegar on their ambulances and will be on hand to assist beachgoers if necessary.