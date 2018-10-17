Warrant: 6-month-old found dead feet away from napping Cary mother

A 6-month-old boy was found dead underneath a plastic bag in his Cary home last month, according to newly released search warrants.The child's mother said she put the child in his car seat before she took a nap and when she woke up, he was on the floor unresponsive.The Cary Police Department is investigating the death.According to the search warrant, the mother told police that she took a nap in her apartment on Cheswick Place in Cary around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, about the time her boyfriend was leaving for work.The night before, she told police she had gone out with friends, drank alcohol, smoked cigarettes and snorted a line of cocaine.She drove home the next morning after napping in her car.While she was napping, she put her 2-year-old on the bed and her 6-month-old in his car seat next to the bed. She said the boy had been vomiting recently so she wanted to put him in an upright position while he slept.When she woke up, she told police, the 6-month-old was no longer in the car seat.She said she found him under a plastic bag, only able to see his feet sticking out.ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez is working to uncover more details about the investigation and the child's death.