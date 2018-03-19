Warrant: Cary man left elderly mother on floor to die for financial gain

EMBED </>More Videos

Cynthia Brunner, 74, died in February and her 39-year-old son Eric Brunner is accused of murder. (WTVD)

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Newly released search warrants detail the disturbing hours leading up to a senior citizen's death.

Cynthia Brunner, 74, died in February and her 39-year-old son Eric Brunner is accused of murder.

He is accused of watching his mother die after she was injured. Authorities said her pain was his opportunity.

According to the search warrant, "his mother had fallen more than 24 hours ago and he had made no effort to provide aid," and "he further admitted that he knew his inaction would likely lead to her death."

She was found partially naked at the bottom of a staircase. There was vomit in and around her mouth.

"Mr. Brunner admits to having been in and out of the house, walking past his mother's corpse, for at least 24 hours if not longer," an investigator said.

Authorities said financial gain was the motive.

According to the warrant, "he believes that she has as much as $30,000 in the bank that he would have access to after her death.

Brunner allegedly told an investigator he and his mother had a "tenuous relationship."

Just before his mother's death, he spoke with a church member and said he had negative feelings toward his mom.

His attorney declined to comment on the allegations.

Eric Brunner is charged with second-degree murder, and abusing an elder with serious injury.

Brunner is being held at the Wake County Detention Center and is receiving mental-health treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elder abuseelderly womanmurderwake county newsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cary man charged with abuse, murder in mother's death
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News