Raleigh mother charged, failed to report serious injuries to infant, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh mother is charged with felony child abuse for failing to seek medical treatment for her 4-month-old daughter.

An arrest warrant for Nicole Ashley LaTorre, 34, said the child had two arm fractures, 11 rib fractures, abnormal liver function caused by blunt force trauma, and bruises on her abdomen, back, and face.

LaTorre is charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse - serious bodily injury for the March incident.

The little girl is still recovering from her injuries.

LaTorre was being held on a $75,000 secured bond.
