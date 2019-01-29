NC STATE

Student accused of stealing pieces of NC State's former basketball court

Man accused of stealing basketball memorabilia from NCSU’s Reynolds Coliseum

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A junior at NC State is accused of stealing and damaging pieces of Reynolds Coliseum basketball court memorabilia.

Benjamin Ogburn, 21, was arrested Monday and faces charges of felony larceny, injury to personal property and wearing a mask on public property.

According to NC State officials, Ogburn is a junior construction engineer student.
Warrants said Ogburn stole two sections of the former basketball court.

According to NC State, both pieces were returned and one was damaged.

The damage caused was in excess of $200.

A Wake County arrest warrant says he concealed his face with a mask while at the coliseum December 7.

The property has a value of $1,350, according to a Wake County warrant.

