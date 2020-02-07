Wake Forest stabbing suspect threatened to kill daughter before attacking wife, warrant says

According to a search warrant from the Wake Forest Police Department, Rebecca Nelson confronted her wife in the front yard of a home on Fairway Villas Drive on Tuesday. Rebecca Nelson had their 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son with her at the time.
Police said Rebecca Nelson then pulled out a knife and threatened to kill their daughter, then stabbed her wife in the neck.
Her wife's uncle, Terry Carter, and her aunt came to help. According to the warrant, Rebecca Nelson then stabbed Terry Carter several times in the chest and the aunt in the arm. Terry Carter later died from his injuries.
Later that night, Rebecca Nelson went to a convenience store in Mebane.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Nelson told employees at The Pop Shoppe she was stabbed.
Deputies later determined she was not hurt. She was taken to the hospital.
Officials said she will be charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The footage used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for an updated video.