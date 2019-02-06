A Durham man faces child exploitation charges after investigators received disturbing information about him.According to Durham County warrants, a woman filed a report on Brian Ackerman, 37, in October 2018 after receiving explicit videos and pictures from him.The videos and pictures showed what appeared to be young children in sexually explicit situations.Investigators began looking into Ackerman and obtained permission from the court to search his home as it appeared possible he was in possession of child pornography.Ackerman was arrested on Jan. 30.He faces felony charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.His next court date is set for Feb. 20.