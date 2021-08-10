localish

Do you know what a carillon is? There are only 175 in the United States!

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania -- In the tower to Washington Memorial Chapel is an instrument called a carillon, it's like a piano but controls the chapel's bells.

There are only 175 carillon's in the United States.


112 steps lead you up to the tower where the instrument is kept. Every Wednesday night the Washington Memorial Chapel has free concerts where carilloners from all over the world come and play.


