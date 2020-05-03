Several garbage trucks damaged by fire in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least six trucks were damaged in a Saturday evening fire in Durham County, fire officials say.

At 6:15 p.m., crews first received calls about a fire at the Waste Industries parking lot on Stone Park Court near Angier Avenue.

Callers said black smoke could be seen from the Durham Freeway as well as U.S. 70.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Durham Fire Department.

