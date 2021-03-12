body found

Waste management workers find man shot to death in 'secluded wooded area' off Fayetteville roadway

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Fayetteville after waste management workers found a 40-year-old man dead in a wooded area off a roadway Friday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the report of a person found in the area of Vogel Drive and Milan Road. Waste management workers in the area told investigators that the man was found lying in a secluded wooded area off the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Officials identified the man as Mario Boone, 40, of Martindale Drive in Fayetteville.

The search is now on for the killer in Boone's death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
