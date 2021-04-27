explosion

Car explosion along Texas highway caught on video

Watch: Car explodes along TX highway

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- A car explosion along a Texas highway was caught on camera Monday.

The video shows the moments the vehicle explodes on Highway 114 as cars drive by on the opposite side of the road in Southlake, Texas.

Despite the burst of flames, officials say no one was injured.

Police remind people that if you see your car smoking, safely pull over, and get out and away from the vehicle before calling for assistance.

"This video does look like something out of Hollywood, but things go wrong sometimes. Err on the side of caution. We like you and want you to be around awhile," the Southlake Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said the vehicle owner did everything right in this situation to help prevent more damage.
