U.S. & WORLD

Dog survives devastating Greece wildfire by hiding in outdoor oven

EMBED </>More Videos

Rescue volunteer Artemis Kyriakopoulou discovered 4-year-old Loukoumakis, a white poodle, covered in ash and singed yellow in the brick oven while searching the town of Mati for survivors. (Artemis Kyriakopoulou)

MATI, Greece --
A small dog managed to survive the deadliest wildfire to hit Greece in decades by taking shelter in an outdoor oven as flames enveloped the land around him.

Rescue volunteer Artemis Kyriakopoulou discovered 4-year-old Loukoumakis, covered in ash and singed yellow, hiding in the brick oven. The white poodle mix was groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.

The deadly wildfire killed nearly 100 people in the seaside resort town of Mati. During the blaze, hundreds of people fled to beaches, and many were forced to swim out to sea to escape the flames and choking smoke. A massive search operation involving ship and divers looking for more fire victims in the water is continuing near the fire zone.

Fanned by gale-force winds, the blaze raced through seaside resorts that are a mixture of permanent residences and holiday homes for those living in the capital of Athens.

The high death toll has prompted strong criticism of the Greek government for not preparing enough for this year's fire season. The Mati area lacked good evacuation access roads, warning systems and other civil protection measures even though it was a residential area surrounded by forest and at high risk of wildfires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldeuropewildfirefatal firefiredogsanimal rescuegood news
U.S. & WORLD
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice freak accident
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio Chipotle; Lawsuit filed
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Durham HS athlete's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word
Fayetteville police release sketch of naked man who tried to grab boy
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Search warrant: Inmate suspected in Raleigh bomb threats
Raleigh man accused of three-month indecent-exposure spree
Family wants answers after Durham father of six is shot outside apartment complex
Duke grad who competed in Olympics while wearing hijab now has her own Barbie
Man critical after being shot at Fayetteville motel
Show More
Search warrants reveals new information in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Raleigh firefighters paddle 193 miles for a cause
Police investigating whether worker was involved in Durham Wendy's robbery
Mofu Shoppe: From a food truck dream to a brick-and-mortar reality
More News