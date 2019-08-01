Gilroy shooting victims share story after hospital release

Brynn Ota-Matthews was shot in the back by the gunman, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family. She was treated at the trauma center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where she was discharged Thursday.
Ota-Matthews spoke to reporters in a news conference alongside her friend: 26-year-old Gabriella Gaus, who was shot in the left shoulder.
“It’s remarkable,” their doctor says, “But the two most calm people there were probably these two.” #Gilroy pic.twitter.com/YOD3hHYRzJ— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 1, 2019
Their doctor says of the two, "It's remarkable. But the two most calm people there were probably these two."
Gaus was released earlier this week.
They both shared their appreciation for the doctors that took care of them. They were both in a bounce house when the shooting broke out and described running from the gunman when they realized they had been shot.
There are currently six victims that remain hospitalized from gunshot wounds from the shooting.
Three people are being treated at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, two people are Stanford Medical Center and one person is at San Jose Regional Medical Center.
This is Brynn Ota-Matthews and Gabriella Gaus. Both were hit by gunfire. #GilroyGarlicFestival #gilroyshooting pic.twitter.com/cJ6M8UOZxi— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 1, 2019