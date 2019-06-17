WATCH LIVE: Gunman in custody after shots fired outside Dallas federal courthouse

DALLAS, Texas -- Police said a person has been shot after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say a person has been shot after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.



A bomb squad is examining the vehicle of the person who was shot while exchanging gunfire with federal officers, according to officials.

Police said the suspect in the shooting Monday morning outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital and that no one else was injured.

The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph shows authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

The window panes in a revolving door of courthouse were broken afterward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasofficer injuredofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ducks crossing road caused 5-car crash on I-40 in Durham, police say
'Let 'em have it:' 11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, June 17
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Possible measles exposure at Durham school, coffee shop
Biscuitville to open 3rd Raleigh location in fall 2019
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck on road: police
Show More
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
Wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits
Woman shoved dog into lake, then watched it drowned, police said
Taylor Swift releases star-studded new music video
More TOP STORIES News