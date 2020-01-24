WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion in NW Houston felt across region

It happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated in the 4500 block of Gessner Rd. One person was unaccounted for and a resident who lived nearby was transported to a hospital, authorities said.
The largest debris field and damage is in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch neighborhood.
Debris field out here is about half a mile. No inhalation known hazard. More to follow.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020
Entire structures were destroyed in the blast. Broken windows, doors, and garage doors were reported across a wide area near the blast. It wasn't clear how many other people may be injured.
WATCH: Moment of explosion caught on video at Watson Grinding in NW Houston
Firefighters were walking door to door in a neighborhood next to the apparent blast site. Crews were being advised to move away from the area as the response continued.
The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.
What we know about propylene
The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News the explosion originated from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.
Two Cy-Fair ISD schools, Bane Elementary School and Dean Middle School, will be closed today after the explosion. Spring Branch ISD will remain open for the day, but will keep students inside due to air quality concerns, according to a statement from school district officials.
"In an abundance of precaution, students will remain indoors at nearby schools due to air quality concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the website and social media as they become available," Cy-Fair ISD officials told ABC13.
SBISD facilities are fine as of this time, and we plan for a regular school day at all SBISD schools. We anticipate transportation delays.— Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) January 24, 2020
TRAFFIC: List of streets to avoid after massive explosion
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.