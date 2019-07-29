WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting; 1 suspect in custody

GILROY, Calif. -- At least three people are dead and 12 people were injured after a shooting at the Garlic Festival Sunday evening in Gilroy, sources say.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Police say multiple ambulance units are responding to the scene.

Gilroy City Councilmember Dion Bracco confirmed three people were killed and 12 people were hurt, and said it was unknown if there are any suspects outstanding.



In a tweet, Gilroy police advised anyone looking for a loved one should go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. They added, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active."

Gilroy PD released a witness and family reunification line and asked the public to call 408-846-0583 if they saw anything.


Additionally, the ATF reported in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.

President Trump tweeted about the shooting, telling his followers to be "be careful and safe!"



Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."

EMBED More News Videos

Video posted to Twitter shows crowds fleeing after shots are fired at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.


Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival,
The California festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Stay with ABC for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroyshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured in NC 540 crash near Cary
Police investigating after man found shot dead in Durham
North Carolina may be using new voting machines in 2020
20-year-old charged in murder of Rocky Mount man
Body found in Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater
Cary program helps kids on the autism spectrum learn soccer
Officials: Franklin County man charged with robbing Knightdale ABC store
Show More
Police investigating after body found in Raleigh
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Hundreds gather at Umstead Park to rally against expanded rock quarry
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Man accused of faking own death in California faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
More TOP STORIES News