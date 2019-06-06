WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly in court Thursday, expected to plead not guilty to new charges

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO -- Embattled singer R. Kelly returned to court Thursday morning where he is expected to plead not guilty to a long list of new charges.

Thursday's hearing comes one week after prosecutors announced nearly a dozen new counts of sex related felonies. The new charges include four aggravated criminal sexual assault charges.

Each charge carries a maximum prison term of 30 years. Prosecutors said the sexual abuse had been going on for years.

Back in February, Kelly pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving three girls and one woman.



Kelly's lawyer said the accuser in the new charges is one of the four woman from the previous case.

Despite the new charges, Kelly's legal team says they are confident the singer will be proven innocent.

