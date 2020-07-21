Wake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff's Office IDs suspect sought in killing of teen at Apex home

The 17-year-old girl was found shot inside a home on Copperhead Road, which is located just south of US-1 near Friendship Road, around 2:30 a.m. on July 16.
The sheriff's office said the suspect had been identified as Alexander Gandarrilla De Lossantos. He is considered armed and dangerous.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (919) 856-6911
Investigators said she had multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to WakeMed but did not survive.
According to the sheriff's office, other family members were inside the home when the shooting happened. They called 911.
The sheriff's office said they developed the suspect through "investigative means" and interviews, but could not comment further.
Last week, deputies said they had identified a person of interest in the case but didn't say whether that person was in custody.