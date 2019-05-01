All you need to know about today's NC teachers rally in Raleigh

On the eve of the teacher protest, Republican leaders in the State House announced a new budget plan that addresses at least some of the teacher's demands including a 4.8% raise for teachers.
The teachers taking part in the rally say they hope to achieve the following five goals:
- More support staff
- Medicaid expansion
- $15 minimum wage
- Reinstate retirement health benefits
- Restore advanced degree compensation
When one Nash-Rocky Mount Schools teacher was asked why she was so passionate about her job, she told ABC11 that someone had to fight for "what's right."
"Somebody has to be passionate, and if you have the people who are passionate about it in the classroom, voices will be heard."
Mark Johnson, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said the state supports teachers and is working to increase their pay.
"The average teacher pay is now $54,000 per year," Johnson said. "The median teacher salary in North Carolina is more than the median household income in North Carolina. That's a good start, we need to continue being more aggressive."
However, he said he does not support the organizers of the rally.
"I could not support them choosing May 1, a day that causes schools to close because it has such a ripple effect in our community. One: Students miss instructional time ... It's also about students' nutrition. Some students need school nutrition to get the nutrition they need during the day."
He said it was an unfortunate time because parents needed to work.
"I believe it would have been just as impactful had it happened at a later time when school was not in session," Johnson said.
Schedule
Arrivals (8:30 - 10 a.m.)
Pre-March rally at NCAE HQ (10 - 10:30 a.m.)
March to the General Assembly (10:30 a.m. - noon) March from NCAE HQ, down Fayetteville Street, around the Old Capital Building, and down Bicentennial Mall towards the General Assembly.
Rally on Halifax Mall (12:30 - 1:30 p.m.)
County Delegation Meetings on Halifax Mall (1:30 - 2:30 p.m.)
Bus departs NCAE HQ (3:30 - 4:30 p.m.)
Traffic
Several streets will be closed Wednesday morning for the march and rally.
Fayetteville Street will be shut down starting at 9:50 a.m. and it will remain closed until noon.
The area by the legislature will also be blocked. Barriers will be up on Jones Street until 5 p.m.
The City of Raleigh is asking for folks coming downtown on Wednesday to enter the city from the south side (I-40E to Hammond Rd to S. Wilmington St). This will put attendees in the area of four different parking decks.
Weather
Unlike last year's rally, the weather is supposed to be sunny. Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said marchers won't need the umbrellas this year, but they will need to wear sunscreen and bring extra water.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s in the early morning and in the 80s in the afternoon.
