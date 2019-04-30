Teacher seen kicking 5-year-old girl on video in Shawnee, Kansas school

By Alex Perez
SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Surveillance video captured every parent's nightmare: a teacher kicking a 5-year-old student inside an elementary school.

Students can be seen lining up to leave as a 5-year-old hides in a bookshelf. What happens next is disturbing: a teacher approaches the child, yanks her out, and then kicks her in the back.

No one at the school in Shawnee, Kansas told mom what happened. But the little girl, who came home with a red mark on her arm, bravely did.

Her mother then confronted that teacher, Crystal Smith, and recorded the conversation. Smith claimed the little girl injured herself.

"I'm not surprised 'cause she shoved herself into that book shelf and books that she went to kick. I mean she kicked me a couple times," Smith said on the recording. "She got really mad and really fast."

After an investigation, the district fired Smith.

ABC News was unable to reach the teacher for comment, but prosecutors are now reviewing the case to determine if she will face criminal charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
assaultteacheru.s. & worldstudentssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News