Arkansas couple says seat belts saved their lives after tornado knocks their car off road

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning: This video contains graphic language (WTVD)

Kaylee Merchak
ARKANSAS (WTVD) --
An Arkansas couple is crediting their seat belts for saving their lives after a run-in with a tornado Friday.

Savannah Boerjan and her husband Brandon said they were driving home with their newly purchased camper van when they saw the tornado touch down.

"Speed up, get the f*** out of here," Savannah can be heard saying in a video. "Brandon, Brandon, I'm scared."

RELATED: What to do when you see a tornado while driving

The couple continued to drive down the road but the tornado grew closer.

"It's right there, oh my God. Dear God, heaven please forgive me for my sins. Brandon, we're going to die. I love you, I love yo....," Savannah yelled before the twister hit their car, cracking their windshield and blowing debris inside.

RELATED: Significant damage across Greensboro after deadly tornado hits

Luckily, the couple sustained minor injuries.

Savannah posted pictures of the incident on her Facebook page saying, "We are okay! My shoulder is a little sore but nothing seems to be seriously injured. Brandon Boerjan honestly doesn't have a scratch today, just some soreness ... "Seatbelts helped save our lives. We wouldn't be here if we weren't wearing them ... All glory to God!"


Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tornadobuzzworthyviral videostorm damageArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News