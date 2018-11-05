CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A water main break in Orange County impacted tens of thousands of people Monday and crews are still rushing to make repairs.
The break sent water gushing outside the OWASA's Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant for much of the day.
THE LATEST FROM OWASA:
- Water storage is improving. Residents are asked to conserve water and use it only for essentials.
- Engineers are testing water samples for potentially harmful bacteria and expect results by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening. Please continue to boil water until further notice
- Some customers may see discoloration in their water.
- As of 3 p.m. Monday, crews isolated the water line break on Jones Ferry Road and are continuing to identify whether other parts of the system have been affected.
- A secondary water line break occurred at 4 p.m. Monday in Carrboro affecting 24 customers. OWASA is on-site repairing the line.
It caused Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to dismiss students early, UNC-Chapel Hill to cancel classes for the day and UNC Medical Center to redirect trauma patients.
UNC-Chapel Hill also canceled classes for Tuesday through 5 p.m.
Classes are cancelled and all non-mandatory operations are suspended; only mandatory employees must report to or remain at work. Non-faculty (staff) non-mandatory employees must not report, or must leave campus.— UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) November 5, 2018
Please limit use to drinking and basic hygiene. We need to conserve the water in the system as we work to isolate and repair the break.— Orange Water & Sewer (@OWASA1) November 5, 2018
Officials said the break was actively draining OWASA's water storage so customers were encouraged to boil their water.
UNC Medical Center released the following statement regarding their operations for the day:
"Due to the OWASA water main break in Chapel Hill, the UNC Medical Center is currently operating under established contingency plans for this type of scenario.
UNC Medical Center is temporarily suspending elective surgeries due to the water shortage. Additionally, we are not accepting transfer patients. Trauma patients are currently being redirected to other facilities in the area.
The facility is bringing in bottled water for use by patients and staff. We are directing, patients, guests, and employees at UNC Medical Center and our outpatient clinics served by OWASA not to drink tap water or use it for hygiene.
Until further notice, Medical Center staff are directed to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer to perform hand hygiene and continue to conserve water for direct patient care.
We are already receiving water shipments for situations where water is needed for hand hygiene, and we also are working to acquire as many portable hand washing stations as possible."
UNC Medical Center also said members of the Chapel Hill community should not use the toilet facilities there as they are closed temporarily. Also, routine visitation is discouraged during this time and will be limited until full water service is restored.
Jones Ferry Road is closed between Bim Street and Barnes Street in Carrboro.
Officials are unsure what caused the break.
Customers should monitor OWASA's website for updates.