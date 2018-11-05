Boil water advisory issued for customers in Carrboro, Chapel Hill after water main break

EMBED </>More Videos

A water main break in Orange County impacted tens of thousands of people Monday

By
CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A water main break in Orange County impacted tens of thousands of people Monday and crews are still rushing to make repairs.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The break sent water gushing outside the OWASA's Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant for much of the day.

THE LATEST FROM OWASA:
  • Water storage is improving. Residents are asked to conserve water and use it only for essentials.

  • Engineers are testing water samples for potentially harmful bacteria and expect results by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening. Please continue to boil water until further notice

  • Some customers may see discoloration in their water.

  • As of 3 p.m. Monday, crews isolated the water line break on Jones Ferry Road and are continuing to identify whether other parts of the system have been affected.

  • A secondary water line break occurred at 4 p.m. Monday in Carrboro affecting 24 customers. OWASA is on-site repairing the line.


It caused Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to dismiss students early, UNC-Chapel Hill to cancel classes for the day and UNC Medical Center to redirect trauma patients.

UNC-Chapel Hill also canceled classes for Tuesday through 5 p.m.



Officials said the break was actively draining OWASA's water storage so customers were encouraged to boil their water.



UNC Medical Center released the following statement regarding their operations for the day:

"Due to the OWASA water main break in Chapel Hill, the UNC Medical Center is currently operating under established contingency plans for this type of scenario.

UNC Medical Center is temporarily suspending elective surgeries due to the water shortage. Additionally, we are not accepting transfer patients. Trauma patients are currently being redirected to other facilities in the area.

The facility is bringing in bottled water for use by patients and staff. We are directing, patients, guests, and employees at UNC Medical Center and our outpatient clinics served by OWASA not to drink tap water or use it for hygiene.

Until further notice, Medical Center staff are directed to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer to perform hand hygiene and continue to conserve water for direct patient care.

We are already receiving water shipments for situations where water is needed for hand hygiene, and we also are working to acquire as many portable hand washing stations as possible."

UNC Medical Center also said members of the Chapel Hill community should not use the toilet facilities there as they are closed temporarily. Also, routine visitation is discouraged during this time and will be limited until full water service is restored.

Jones Ferry Road is closed between Bim Street and Barnes Street in Carrboro.

Officials are unsure what caused the break.

Customers should monitor OWASA's website for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water main breakorange county newschapel hill newsChapel HillCarrboroOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Tip line set up for abducted Lumberton 13-year-old
I-Team: How people voted illegally in 2016 and what's being done now to stop them
Cary man charged after making anti-Semitic comments at Messianic house of worship
Elon alum stars in Hamilton at DPAC
Orange County woman says Marsy's Law could have made a difference in her son's robbery
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Police officers corral escaped pig on the loose in NJ
Show More
Durham police investigating two morning shootings
Spice Girls reunite for 2019 tour
'Don't spank your kids,' American Academy of Pediatrics advises
Lockdown lifted at Wakefield schools
Slight Risk for Severe Weather Tuesday
More News