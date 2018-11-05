Water main break outside OWASA plant leaves Chapel Hill, Carrboro customers with limited water

A water main break outside of the OWASA plant is causing limited water usage for customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A main water line outside of OWASA's Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant broke Monday morning, causing customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro to limit their water usage.


Officials said the break is actively draining OWASA's water storage, so customers are encouraged to boil their water.

Crews are working to isolate and fix the break.

Jones Ferry Road is closed between Bim Street and Barnes Street in Carrboro.

Officials are unsure what caused the break.

Customers should monitor OWASA's website for updates.
