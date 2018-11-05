CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A main water line outside of OWASA's Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant broke Monday morning, causing customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro to limit their water usage.
Please limit use to drinking and basic hygiene. We need to conserve the water in the system as we work to isolate and repair the break.— Orange Water & Sewer (@OWASA1) November 5, 2018
Officials said the break is actively draining OWASA's water storage, so customers are encouraged to boil their water.
Crews are working to isolate and fix the break.
Jones Ferry Road is closed between Bim Street and Barnes Street in Carrboro.
Officials are unsure what caused the break.
Customers should monitor OWASA's website for updates.