water rescue

5-year-old, father missing while fishing at the Neuse River in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water rescue is underway in Wayne County on Wednesday night after a 5-year-old boy fell into the Neuse River and his father jumped in to save him.

Wayne County officials have yet to provide the names of the father or son at this time.


