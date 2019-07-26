Water search underway for missing boater in Cape Fear River

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are conducting a water search Friday afternoon in the Cape Fear River off Person Street in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police said they believe a man jumped into the river to retrieve his boat, which had gotten loose.

The man did not come back out of the water and has not been seen since.



Rescue boats are in the water.

Wildlife officers are assisting with the search. They've brought another boat into the river and there is also a drone deployed to help search from above.

A witness told ABC11 that they saw the man trying to get into the river with his boat around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
