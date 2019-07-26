Water search underway for missing boater in Cape Fear River

Fayetteville Police said they believe a man jumped into the river to retrieve his boat, which had gotten loose.
The man did not come back out of the water and has not been seen since.
DEVELOPING: A water rescue is currently underway at Cape Fear River off of Person Street in Fayetteville. Police say they believe a man jumped into the river to retrieve a loose boat. He has not been seen since. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Vm2oYYSpAT— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 26, 2019
Rescue boats are in the water.
Wildlife officers are assisting with the search. They've brought another boat into the river and there is also a drone deployed to help search from above.
A witness told ABC11 that they saw the man trying to get into the river with his boat around 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.