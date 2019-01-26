Wayne County 3-year-old shot in head, authorities say

A three-year-old child has sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday after being shot in the head in Wayne County while playing at home, officials said.According to Major Richard Lewis, the child was playing in the mother and father's room when the mother heard a loud noise.The injured child was found on the bed.At the time, the child and mother were the only ones home, officials said.Officials said the 3-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released.