4th body found in 3 days in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four bodies were found over three days in Godsboro.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, a body was found on Sunday in the wooded area behind an outlet store on North Spence Avenue.

Almost a mile away, police said a woman's body was found in a tent in the wooded area near the 2200 block of Royall Ave. Officers later identified the woman as Kirsten Shawnell Alves, 34, of Goldsboro.

Officials said foul play was not suspected and her cause of death is under investigation.

The first body was found Friday evening in a wooded area near the intersection of I-795 North and West Ash Street. Police said Richard Scott Lane, 40, of Goldsboro was found deceased.

Lane's cause of death remains under investigation.

Another body was found Saturday morning in a room at the Irish Inn on Sunburst Drive, Police said officers were called to assist the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections Probation/Parole with a welfare check when they found Billy Wayne Saunders, 40 unresponsive. Emergency officials attempted life-saving measures.

Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is under investigation.