Wayne County father, stepmother accused of burning 3-year-old boy

A man and woman in Wayne County have been charged with felony child abuse after a 3-year-old boy was found with burns to his lower back and buttocks, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.Daniel Clark Hess, the child's father, and Summer Lee Hess, the child's stepmother, both 26, are accused of burning the boy during his week of visitation in August.After the child was burned and was returned to the custody of his mother, the injury was discovered and the child was carried to Wayne UNC Healthcare for treatment.The child's mother knew nothing about the injury prior to him returning to her care and custody.Bond was set at $10,000 secured for each of the two Princeton adults. The Hesses are being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.