Wayne County fallen trooper remembered at small memorial service

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and fellow troopers honored a fallen comrade Tuesday.
North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan Sanders died in a crash in his patrol car Friday night.
Under the statewide stay-at-home order, the family was not able to hold a public memorial service for Sanders.
In compliance with the order, a private graveside service was held in Mt. Olive for Sanders' family and troopers assigned to Wayne County.
A public ceremony will be planned for a later date.
