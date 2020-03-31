Society

Wayne County fallen trooper remembered at small memorial service

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and fellow troopers honored a fallen comrade Tuesday.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan Sanders died in a crash in his patrol car Friday night.

Under the statewide stay-at-home order, the family was not able to hold a public memorial service for Sanders.

In compliance with the order, a private graveside service was held in Mt. Olive for Sanders' family and troopers assigned to Wayne County.

A public ceremony will be planned for a later date.
