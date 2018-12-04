Wayne County woman accused of setting ex's home on fire

Yolander Latham is accused of setting her ex's house on fire (Credit: Vinelink)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. --
Authorities have filed charges against a North Carolina woman who they say set fire to her ex-boyfriend's home.

WITN-TV in Greenville reports the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said deputies found Yolander Latham banging on the door and windows of the home on Nov. 18.

Shortly after she left, deputies smelled gasoline and then saw one side of the home was on fire. They alerted the people inside and the fire was extinguished.

The sheriff's office said they had been called to the home for a possible domestic dispute.

Latham is charged with first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder.

She is jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

It's not known if she has an attorney.

