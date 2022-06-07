Brother accused of accidentally shooting sister in Goldsboro hospital turns himself in

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of accidentally shooting his sister in the leg, setting off a lockdown at Wayne UNC Health Care, has turned himself in.

That shooting happened Sunday night. Police said the shooting was not intentional and was not an active shooter situation as some initially believed.

Allen Carmichael turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning.

"Mr. Carmichael did not intend to discharge the firearm, to shoot Ms. Jones or anyone else," Goldsboro Police said in a release.

He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

His sister, Sade Jones, is expected to recover from her injury.

Carmichael was given a $5,000 secured bond.
