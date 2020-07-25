Missing Raleigh 14-year-old with autism found safe, Wake County deputies say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office says they have found a 14-year-old with autism that was reported missing earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Deangelo Stone was found unharmed near a Walmart on New Bern Ave. and New Hope Road shortly before 5 p.m. after being reported missing from his home shortly after 9 a.m.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office originally deployed K-9 units, the WCSO Drone team and Tactical Response Team in an effort to find Stone.

"Wake EMS responded to check him out, but it appears that except for being hungry and thirsty, the teen was in good health," Wake County officials said.
