'We can't stand it anymore': Chicago pastors plead for shooting 'carnage' to stop

MEGHAN KENEALLY
Pastors and community leaders in Chicago gathered on Tuesday to galvanize city residents to come together after 12 people were killed and 54 others were injured in shootings over the weekend.

Darius Randall, a local pastor, talked about the "carnage" and "evil plaguing our society."

"We have to come together as a society. We have to come together as a church," Randall said.

Pastor James Brooks said that he was out of town over the weekend but when he heard about the shootings "it broke my heart."

"We can't stand it anymore ... we must save our children," Brooks said. "Now is not the time to point fingers... it's the time to say 'What can we do?'"

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department superintendent Eddie Johnson have also called on the community to help solve the yet-unsolved shootings from this weekend and to take action to prevent further violence.

Dr. Faran Bokhari, the chairman of the trauma team at Stroger Hospital where a number of the weekend's victims were taken, spoke about the need for "some sensible gun laws."

"The number is not that important ... what's more important is why this is happening and how do we stop it?" Bokhari said.

He noted how Illinois has very "strict" gun laws but "it doesn't help if our neighboring states don't agree with us."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Pregnant teen, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Show More
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Fayetteville Police search for 2 men in armed robbery of Cook Out restaurant
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Power restored to more than 2,700 Duke Energy in Garner after outage
More News