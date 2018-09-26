Air rifles and hatchet found in home of Wake County man accused of threatening elementary school

Arthur Kochetkov remains in the Wake County Detention Center under $200,000 bond.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Search warrants reveal that Wake Forest police found two air rifles and a hatchet in the home of a man charged with threatening children at Jones Dairy Elementary School.

Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov, 33, lives with his mother in a home that is adjacent to the school. He is charged with communicating threats on Facebook against the school.

On Facebook, Kochetkov describes himself as a "military weapon" and a military veteran.

In July, he was arrested on a charge of trespassing on the school's property. As a result, the PTA raised $10,000 to build a fence between the two properties and the Wake County school district hired an armed off-duty officer and security guards.

The Wake Forest Police Department encountered Kochetkov several times between 2015-2018, including to serve involuntary commitment orders and make welfare checks on his mental health, according to the court documents.

Kochetkov's threats have prompted some parents to consider moving their children out of the school or even putting their homes up for sale.

Kochetkov remains in the Wake County Detention Center under $200,000 bond. His next court date is October 10.
