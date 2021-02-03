Raleigh (WTVD) -- It's time to Go Red for Women. The first Friday of every February is designated as Go Red for Women Day, as part of American Heart Month.
More than one in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease.
You can participate in the day by wearing red, posting a photo to social media, or by taking part in a healthy activity. More information here.
Go Red: February 5 is Wear Red Day which raises awareness of women's heart health
