Wear Red Day is Friday February 1

You will see a lot of people wearing red on Friday, February 1. The first Friday of February is "Wear Red Day," part of the American Heart Associations' "Go Red for Women" movement.Cardiovascular diseases kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. Go Red for Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart hearth.By wearing red on Friday, February 1, the American Heart Association hopes to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases in women.