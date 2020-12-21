FORECAST: It's going to be a rainy Christmas Eve in North Carolina

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=8875166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Which states are more likely to see a white Christmas this year? AccuWeather has the holiday forecast.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Christmas is just days away. So what's the weather going to do and has it changed since we last talked?Well, it's still looking warm and humid on Christmas Eve with rain.The rain moves through during the evening and ends by Christmas morning. As it pulls out of here, the system may squeeze out something frozen, but most folks will only see liquid precipitation.Now, let's dig into the models a bit. A model is NOT A FORECAST. It's a tool. And using that tool we can look for trends.The European model shows an all rain event, with up to an inch of rain falling in the northwest part of the viewing area.The American model also shows rain. It does try to squeeze out a frozen something at the end, but when cold air is chasing rain in North Carolina, we generally to do not see much. It does shift the one inch rain field a little southeast and shows the same type of rainfall amounts. What do we see when looking at these?That rain is definitely headed our way, and we could see a half inch or more of it when it falls. We also see the trend to much colder weather with the passage of this system.Two other things to take note of. This is a significant pool of Canada's finest air. As it drops across us, the numbers will tumble on Christmas Day. And being caught between two systems, it's going to get windy. But why that happens is a topic for another day.One other thing: This is the type of system that would normally produce some severe storms. It's going to be plowing into temps that are in the 50s and 60s, instead of the 70s and 80s that would typically get the severe storms rolling. That's a good thing. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if we get enough dynamics still in the atmosphere to trigger a rumble of thunder or two across central NC.And yes, I know what a rumble of thunder can mean this time of year... ;)