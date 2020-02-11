Weather

Central NC under severe weather risk, damaging winds possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More rain is on the way for central North Carolina in the coming days, and with it comes a small chance for severe weather.

As most places saw a big warm-up on Tuesday, the National Weather Service has every county in the ABC11 viewing area under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather.

The good news, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said, is that the rain is moving through pretty quickly, which means the chances for flooding are very low throughout central NC. Nevertheless, some counties remain under flood warnings overnight.



The risk extends through Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

A cold front will develop a few showers and storms throughout the afternoon.

The severe threat has decreased, but an isolated storm could produce gusty winds. Rain will taper off through the overnight hours.

Surface high pressure will settle into the region Wednesday lowering rain chances.



Highs will warm back to near 70 degrees Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. More rain will develop during the day as the front moves through the state.

Tuesday's threat comes days after storms caused power outages, property damage and several schools to close last week.

Threats of flash flooding are higher in other partsof the state, and Gov. Roy Cooper urged those residents to remain vigilant.

"Everyone should stay alert to changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather and flood warnings," Cooper said.

A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of Western North Carolina through this evening, where one-half to two inches of additional rain may fall.

Down East, minor to moderate flooding conditions are occurring along the Black River and Northeast Cape Fear Rivers in Pender County, and along the Neuse River at Goldsboro and Kinston, and the Tar River at Tarboro, and other locations as last week's rains move downstream.
