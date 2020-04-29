Weather

Slow-moving line of thunderstorms could bring localized flooding Thursday morning

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A storm system moving across the Great Lakes region Wednesday will continue to glide to the east.

The cold front hanging south off of it will reach the spine of the Appalachians tonight, then advance west to east across North Carolina. This front will bring rain later tonight into tomorrow morning.

The leading edge of the rain could include some strong or severe thunderstorms. These would contain damaging wind gusts, a heavy downpour and perhaps hail.

Here's the latest from the SPC:



Some good news, since the front will be arriving close to daybreak tomorrow, it will occur during a time of day that is not favorable for severe weather at this time of year. Nonetheless, do not let your guard down as some potent upper-level dynamics associated with this system could make up for the lack of strong instability at the surface.

Total rain from this system should average between 0.75 and 1.50 inches. But in some of the heavier storms, there may be up to 2 inches. This would be enough to cause localized flash flooding in spots, especially poor-drainage areas.
