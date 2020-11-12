Weather

Heavy rain causes flooding on I-440, Flash Flood Warning out for several counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a day of heavy rainfall Wednesday, more precipitation fell throughout the ABC11 viewing area Thursday morning, causing major problems on some roads.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Lee, Moore, Orange, and Wake counties until 2:15 p.m. ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen since 7 a.m., bringing the threat of flash flooding to low-lying areas. Drivers should avoid flooded roads.



The entire viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m.; that's because even more rain is expected to fall in the coming hours. The heaviest rain for Thursday is expected to fall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

WATCH: Your First Alert Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

The latest weather headlines from the ABC11 weather team.



Areas along the I-95 corridor got the heaviest rain Wednesday and are due for another soaking. A Flood Warning has been issued for Johnston, Wayne, Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, Franklin, Warren and Halifax counties.

On I-440, two lanes of traffic were closed due to ponding. ABC11 cameras captured crews working to remove a car from waist-deep water.

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy rain has caused flooding and traffic problems across Central North Carolina.



In Nash County, a stretch of Highway 301 close to Tarboro Road was closed near Rocky Mount. In Johnston County, Old Route 22 near Beulahtown Road was underwater. Parts of Interstate 95 near Wilson were closed on Wednesday night.

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy rain has flooded major thoroughfares in Rocky Mount.



Schools opted to move all classes online in Johnston, Nash, Wilson and Edgecombe counties due to area flooding.

In western North Carolina, there were mudslides and water rescues underway on Thursday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy rain has caused mudslides in Western North Carolina.

Related topics:
weatherraleighrocky mountfloodingweathertraffic
