Pretty Good Weekend

Hope you had a chance to enjoy this beautiful Friday! As high pressure moves away, south winds will make for a much warmer night, with lows in the mid and upper 50s. Clouds will be on the increase as well.A cold front will sweep across the region tomorrow morning and bring a few showers and some isolated thunder, mainly between 7 and noon. It will only rain about an hour in any one spot, and the showers will move towards the coast around lunch time. Skies will clear rapidly during the early afternoon, making for a nice afternoon with lots of sun and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. It'll be a little breezy, with some gusts to 20 or 25 mph.It'll be chilly again tomorrow night with lows dropping back into the mid 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be a mostly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon. Right now, it looks like any rain will hold off until the evening, and perhaps til after midnight. Highs on Sunday will be back into the low and mid 70s. So, all in all, not a bad weekend!As low pressure moves into the region from the south, rain will become widespread Sunday night into Monday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy, but the threat of severe weather should stay to the south of us. The rain will taper off Monday afternoon.Have a nice weekend!Chris